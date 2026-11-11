Patil promises CA site for Thotadappa Trust

CH NEWS, Bengaluru Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M.B. Patil has assured the Gubbi Thotadappa Trust that a Civic Amenity (CA) site will be provided in an industrial area to establish a skill development and technical training centre. Speaking at the induction programme for new students for the 2026-27 academic year, Patil said he considered it his responsibility to support the Trust in setting up a centre offering training in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Information Technology (IT) and other technical fields. He said emerging technologies such as AI and Quantum Computing were developing rapidly and stressed the need to equip young people with the skills required to meet future challenges. However, he advised students not to forget their history, culture and human values. Recalling the contributions of philanthropist Gubbi Thotadappa and Shirasangi Lingaraj, Patil said their dedication to education and social welfare had helped many people access educational opportunities. He urged educated individuals who had benefited from hostel facilities to contribute to society. The Minister also suggested publishing short, simple books highlighting the lives of around 25 prominent personalities who had served the community. He proposed introducing the contributions of notable personalities from North and South Karnataka to people across both regions. He announced plans for a major programme in Bengaluru next May, coinciding with Basava Jayanti, during which a reprinted edition and a collected volume of the magazine Shivanubhava would be released. Patil also recalled the educational and social services provided by Siddaganga Matha's Shivakumara Swamiji and Gavi Matha's Gavisiddeshwara Swamiji. He urged institutions to continue their work in providing education, food and shelter to children. Retired Director General of Police Dr. L. Revannasiddayya presided over the programme. Karnataka Nataka Academy president Dr. K.V. Nagaraja Murthy, former Deputy Mayor B.S. Puttaraju and the Trust's honorary trustees attended. Quick Overview • Vocational and Technical Hub: Minister M.B. Patil committed a Civic Amenity site in an industrial zone for the Gubbi Thotadappa Trust to launch an advanced technical, IT, and AI skills center. • Embracing Emerging Technologies: Emphasized rapid advancements like Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence while encouraging youth to stay grounded in history, culture, and human values. • Literary and Historical Projects: Announced plans to release a reprinted volume of the 'Shivanubhava' magazine alongside Basava Jayanti next May, plus a concise book highlighting prominent community figures. • Legacy of Philanthropy: Honored the foundational educational contributions of Gubbi Thotadappa, Shirasangi Lingaraj, and religious institutions like Siddaganga Matha in uplifting countless students.