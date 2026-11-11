India, Canada strengthen Economic Partnership ties

New Delhi India and Canada have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral economic relations, with the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) expected to boost trade, investment and commercial cooperation between the two countries. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday that the proposed agreement would act as a catalyst for deeper commercial engagement, improved market access and shared economic prosperity. In a post on social media platform X, Goyal said he held a breakfast meeting with Canada's Minister of International Trade, Maninder Sidhu, and the accompanying Canadian delegation to discuss ways to accelerate negotiations on the India-Canada CEPA and strengthen bilateral economic ties. During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the need to conclude a balanced and mutually beneficial trade agreement that would provide meaningful market access to businesses in both countries. The discussions also focused on utilising the complementary strengths of the Indian and Canadian economies to expand trade, attract investments and encourage greater commercial cooperation. He emphasised that both countries were committed to taking their economic partnership to new heights through stronger cooperation and closer commercial engagement. The minister described CEPA as an important driver of deeper trade relations and broader economic collaboration, expressing confidence that a comprehensive and balanced agreement would unlock significant opportunities for businesses on both sides. The renewed engagement comes as India and Canada seek to strengthen their economic partnership by expanding market access and creating favourable conditions for bilateral trade and investment. The proposed CEPA is expected to provide a structured framework for enhancing cooperation across various sectors and promoting shared prosperity.