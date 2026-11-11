Gadag DC calls for coordinated action against atrocities

CH NEWS, Gadag Deputy Commissioner C.N. Sridhar has directed officials of various departments to work together to prevent atrocities against members of Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) and ensure social justice for affected communities. He was speaking while chairing a meeting of the District-Level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee for the Prevention of Atrocities against SC/ST communities at the Deputy Commissioner's office on Wednesday. During the meeting, Sridhar instructed officials to conduct surprise inspections of prominent schools across the district to assess infrastructure and educational standards. He stressed that students from all communities must receive equal opportunities in academic and extracurricular activities. He also called for measures to ensure quality education for every child. Basic Facilities And Compensation The Deputy Commissioner directed officials to ensure that SC/ST colonies receive essential facilities, including roads, electricity and adequate drinking water. He also instructed departments to avoid delays in providing compensation to eligible victims of atrocities and ensure that government benefits reach deserving beneficiaries on time. Transparency In Welfare Schemes Sridhar called for awareness programmes on the Special Component Plan (SCP) and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) schemes. He said eligible SC/ST beneficiaries must receive housing, healthcare and educational assistance without delay. He further stressed the need for transparency in beneficiary selection and warned officials against misuse of government benefits. He directed all departments to take responsibility for implementing welfare measures effectively. At the beginning of the meeting, officials presented the action-taken report on decisions made during the previous meeting. DySP Mahantesh Sajjan, Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretary C.R. Mundaragi, Government Pleader Mallikarjunagowda Doddanagowdra, PU Education Deputy Director S.B. Masnayaka, DDPI K.D. Badigera and Gadag-Betageri City Municipal Council Commissioner Rajaram Pawar attended the meeting. Lead Bank Manager Santosh, nominated members Sharif Bileyali, Vinayak S. Ballari, Tukkappa Chandappa Pujara and Sangamesha Hadimani, along with departmental officials, were present. Social Welfare Department Deputy Director Dr. Nanda Hanabaratti welcomed the participants and delivered the vote of thanks.