Magadi celebrates Deepavali amid shopping and festivities

CH NEWS, Magadi Deepavali was celebrated with great enthusiasm and religious fervour across Magadi taluk, with homes, temples and streets illuminated by rows of lamps. People from villages and towns participated in the celebrations, while fireworks added to the festive atmosphere. Markets Witness Heavy Rush Markets in Magadi town witnessed a large crowd from the day before the festival. People visited shops and markets to purchase flowers, colourful rangoli powders, new clothes and traditional earthen lamps. Despite the availability of imported decorative products, earthen lamps remained in demand. Temples Witness Special Prayers Special poojas and floral decorations were organised at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Someshwara Temple and various village temples across the taluk. Devotees visited the temples on Naraka Chaturdashi and Amavasya to offer prayers and seek blessings. Homes were decorated with colourful rangolis and rows of lamps. Families performed Lakshmi Puja, exchanged sweets and shared festive greetings. Children and youngsters celebrated by bursting firecrackers, while elders participated in traditional rituals. The festival passed peacefully without any reported untoward incidents. Firecracker Stalls Raise Concerns Five firecracker stalls were set up at the private bus stand in Magadi town. However, complaints emerged that some stalls were selling firecrackers at high prices. Questions were also raised about the alleged failure of officials to regulate prices. The location of the stalls created difficulties for passengers, who reportedly had to wait on the roadside to board buses instead of using the bus stand comfortably. Commuters were exposed to rain, heat and cold while waiting. Residents have raised concerns over the arrangements and called for better facilities for passengers during future festivals.