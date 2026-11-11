Arshad questions oil companies’ petrol testing practices

CH NEWS, Davanagere Karnataka Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology Minister Rizwan Arshad has questioned the practice of allowing oil companies that supply fuel to conduct tests and certify its quality. He said independent testing was necessary to ensure transparency and protect consumers. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Arshad said the Karnataka government had not tested ethanol-blended petrol in its own laboratories. Instead, it had used laboratories recognised by the Central Government and third-party agencies. He called for public and expert opinions on ethanol blending and its possible impact on vehicles. He also sought a scientific assessment before increasing the blending level from E20 to E30. The Minister questioned who would compensate vehicle owners if higher ethanol content resulted in reduced mileage or increased repair costs. He said the government had raised questions with Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri but had not received satisfactory answers. The Karnataka government has maintained that its tests found ethanol levels above 20 per cent in some petrol samples, with the highest reported level reaching 31.2 per cent. However, oil marketing companies have disputed the findings, questioning the sampling and testing procedures and maintaining that their E20 fuel meets the prescribed standards. Arshad said the state would continue testing fuel in the interest of consumers and demanded clarity from the Centre on responsibility for any additional financial burden. Minister Criticises BJP's Protests Reacting to BJP protests against rising prices of essential commodities, Arshad said the demonstrations should be directed against the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He claimed that the state government was bearing the cost of compensation provided to farmers and criticised the Centre for not extending the expected assistance. Ration Card e-KYC Deadline Extended On the cancellation of Below Poverty Line (BPL) ration cards, the Minister said he had instructed officials to ensure that no eligible beneficiary's card was deleted. He explained that the verification process was being carried out using a list provided by the Central Government. The deadline for completing e-KYC for ration cards has been extended to November 30, 2026. He urged beneficiaries who had not completed the process to do so before the deadline. Fuel Quality and Consumer Rights Insights • Independent Testing Demand: Minister Rizwan Arshad emphasized that oil companies supplying fuel should not certify its quality, calling for independent laboratory verification. • Ethanol Blending Concerns: State tests reported ethanol levels reaching 31.2 percent, prompting demands for scientific assessment before moving from E20 to E30. • Consumer Financial Protection: The state questioned who will compensate vehicle owners for reduced mileage or higher repair costs caused by excess blending. • Ration Card Deadline Extension: The e-KYC verification deadline for BPL ration cards has been extended to November 30, 2026, protecting eligible beneficiaries.