Onake Obavva’s courage inspires women, says Tajpeer

CH NEWS, Chitradurga Onake Obavva's courage, presence of mind and sacrifice in defending Chitradurga Fort continue to inspire women across the country, said M.K. Tajpeer, Chairman of the Urban Development Authority. He was speaking after inaugurating the Veera Vanite Onake Obavva Jayanti celebrations at T.R. Subba Rao Rangamandira in Chitradurga. The programme was jointly organised by the district administration, Zilla Panchayat, Department of Kannada and Culture and City Municipal Council. Tajpeer said the names of Madakari Nayaka and Onake Obavva were closely associated with Chitradurga's history. He recalled how Obavva used a pestle to fight soldiers of Hyder Ali who attempted to enter the fort through a narrow opening. Her bravery remains a source of pride and inspiration, he said. He added that Obavva's life teaches people to face difficulties with courage and determination. Women today have made progress in education, employment, the armed forces, aviation and business. They should continue to pursue their ambitions with confidence. Another speaker, the Chairperson of the District Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority, highlighted Obavva's courage and presence of mind. He recalled how she confronted enemy soldiers while ensuring that her husband, who was having his meal, was not disturbed. Additional Deputy Commissioner B.T. Kumaraswamy said Obavva belonged to no single community and her bravery was an example for everyone. He urged women and students to develop courage, loyalty and the ability to make bold decisions. Sub-Divisional Officer Dr. K.J. Kantaraj described Obavva as a symbol of bravery and patriotism. Former City Municipal Council president H.C. Niranjanamurthy also spoke about her sacrifice and contribution to protecting the fort. Dr. Naveen Maskal of Hiriyur delivered a special lecture on Obavva's life and achievements. Additional Deputy Commissioner Kumaraswamy also urged parents to encourage children to read books and learn about historical personalities instead of spending excessive time on social media. As part of the celebrations, a procession featuring traditional folk art performances began near the historic fort and passed through Anebagilu, Gandhi Circle, Obavva Circle and Madakari Circle before concluding at the auditorium. Basava Nagideva Swamiji of Chalavadi Mahasamsthana Gurupitha Trust, Additional Superintendent of Police Shivakumar, Tahsildar Bibifatima, education department officials and several community leaders attended the programme.