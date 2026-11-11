HCB announces January polls, launches Bidadi lake works

Your text CH NEWS, Ramanagara Minister for Municipal Administration H.C. Balakrishna has said that preparations are underway to hold local body elections in January 2027. He made the announcement on Wednesday after launching development works at Naligudde Lake in Bidadi. The lake development project is estimated to cost Rs. 10 crore, with Rs. 5 crore each allocated from the Greater Bengaluru Development Authority (GBDA) and BMICP funds, according to the minister. The project includes a walking path, cycling track and park around the lake. On the election preparations, Balakrishna said confusion over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls had caused delays. Discussions are continuing on whether the elections should be conducted using existing electoral rolls or revised lists. Minister Criticises BJP Over Price Rise Reacting to BJP protests against rising prices, Balakrishna criticised the party and alleged that the Union government had increased prices over the past 13 years, putting a financial burden on ordinary people. He also referred to the Karnataka government's Gruha Lakshmi scheme, which provides eligible women with Rs. 2,000 per month. Responding to BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra's criticism of the government, he questioned the BJP's record during former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa's tenure. Balakrishna also addressed concerns over the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. He said funds for three pending monthly instalments had been released together as a Deepavali gift and that the money was being transferred to beneficiaries' bank accounts. The three instalments were for August, September and October. Farmers Assured Of Drought Relief On drought compensation, the minister said eligible farmers would receive Rs. 5,000 in two instalments. He assured farmers that payment discrepancies would be corrected. Some beneficiaries had received Rs. 1,500 or Rs. 2,000 instead of the expected first instalment. The Chief Minister has separately clarified that the minimum assistance would be ensured. Congress Confident Of Hiriyur Victory Speaking about the Hiriyur Assembly by-election, Balakrishna said he had been assigned responsibility for one Hobli. He expressed confidence in the Congress party's prospects and said the party was prepared to face any candidate fielded by the BJP or JD(S). GBDA president Ganakal Nataraj, Bidadi Municipal Council president Yallamma Narasimhamurthy, council members C. Umesh, Naveen, Bindiya, Mahima Kumar and Lalitha Narasimhaiah, along with local leaders and contractors, attended the programme.