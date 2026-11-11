Great leaders' lives must inspire youth, says Nandish

CH NEWS, Mandya Introducing the lives, achievements and contributions of great personalities to the younger generation is essential, said B.V. Nandish, Assistant Director of the Department of Kannada and Culture. He was speaking after inaugurating the 2026–27 Onake Obavva Jayanti celebrations at Karnataka Public School in Chikkamandya. The programme was jointly organised by the Department of Kannada and Culture and the school. Nandish said the department promotes Kannada language, literature and culture through various programmes, literary conferences and birth anniversary celebrations. These initiatives help younger generations understand Karnataka's history, traditions and heritage. He said the lives of personalities such as Shankaracharya, Akka Mahadevi, Kanakadasa and Rani Chennamma offer valuable lessons. Students should learn from their achievements and develop good character. He stressed the need to identify and encourage students' hidden talents through school-level competitions and awards. Achievements in education, sports, dance and arts should be recognised at school, village, taluk, district, state and national levels. He also urged girls to learn self-defence skills such as karate and boxing to protect themselves. Citing international boxing champion Mary Kom, he said marriage and family responsibilities should not prevent women from pursuing their ambitions. Nandish further advised young people to use social media creatively rather than limiting it to entertainment. He suggested organising short-video competitions highlighting local temples, historical places, rural culture and Karnataka's heritage to encourage young talent. School Headmaster Devaraju and other staff members were present.