Onake Obavva Jayanti to be observed on Nov 11

CH NEWS, Gadag The district administration has decided to observe the birth anniversary of legendary warrior Onake Obavva on November 11 in a simple and symbolic manner at the auditorium of the District Administration Building in Gadag. Deputy Commissioner C.N. Sridhar has directed officials to make the necessary arrangements for the programme, including a floral tribute to the heroic woman. He was speaking while presiding over a preparatory meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner's office hall on Monday. During the meeting, he instructed officials to coordinate with various departments and ensure that the Jayanti programme was conducted smoothly in accordance with government guidelines. The Deputy Commissioner expressed happiness over the enthusiasm shown by members of the community in coming forward to organise the Jayanti celebrations on a grand scale. He appreciated their interest in remembering the contribution and courage of Onake Obavva, who occupies an important place in Karnataka's history. He also appealed to community leaders, elders and representatives to extend their cooperation to the district administration in organising the event. He stressed the need for coordination between the administration and community organisations to ensure that the programme was conducted with dignity and respect. Onake Obavva is remembered for her extraordinary bravery in defending Chitradurga Fort against invading forces. Armed with an ordinary pestle (Onake), she reportedly fought the enemy soldiers and demonstrated remarkable courage and patriotism. Her sacrifice has made her an enduring symbol of women's courage and resistance in Karnataka's history. Dr. Basavaraj V. Ballari, Assistant Director of the Department of Kannada and Culture, welcomed the participants and delivered the vote of thanks. Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. Durgesh K.R., Sub-Divisional Officer Gangappa M., Deputy Director of Public Instruction R.S., Deputy Director of the Department of Pre-University Education, retired teacher S.N. Ballari and officials from various departments attended the meeting. Several prominent personalities, community representatives and elders were also present and shared their views on the arrangements for the Jayanti celebrations.