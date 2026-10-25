No shortage of funds to tackle drought, says Khandre

Shivamogga Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar Khandre has said that the Karnataka government has sufficient funds to tackle the drought situation and ensure drinking water supply in rural areas. He said the government had released Rs. 306 crore for drinking water supply and other drought-relief works. Speaking to reporters during his visit to Shivamogga on Sunday, Khandre said Deputy Commissioners also had sufficient funds to address drought-related problems. He assured people that the government was prepared to handle the situation. Officials have been instructed to arrange drinking water through tankers or by hiring private borewells wherever necessary. If a borewell dries up, alternative arrangements must be made within 24 hours, he said. On rural local body elections, Khandre said the draft notification on constituency delimitation and reservation had been issued. Elections are expected to be held in late December or January 2027. The final notification will be issued after objections to the draft are reviewed. Khandre also attended a felicitation programme organised by the Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha in Shivamogga. He received the Keladi Shivappa Nayaka Award for 2023-24 on behalf of his late father, Bheemanna Khandre. Addressing the gathering, he said Veerashaiva and Lingayat communities were united and should not be divided. He also expressed hope that the Anubhava Mantapa project at Basava Kalyana, being built at a cost of Rs. 750 crore, would be completed before the next Basava Jayanti. Responding to a demand to declare Malnad as “Keladi Karnataka,” he said he would discuss the proposal with the Chief Minister. Major Deeksha C. Mudadevannanavar of the Indian Army Medical Corps was also honoured with the Keladi Chennamma Award. MP B. Y. Raghavendra and seers from various mutts attended the programme.