No prohibited items found: DGP Alok Kumar

CH NEWS, BENGALURU The security forces carried out a surprise late-night inspection at the well-known Central Prison located in Parappana Agrahara. Law enforcement officers thoroughly checked every corner of the facility to ensure rules are strictly followed behind bars. After hours of checking, the top prison boss confirmed that absolutely no illegal goods or banned items were discovered during the operation. Alok Kumar, the Director General of Police for the Prisons Department, shared details about the late-night sweep with the public. The massive operation took place late Thursday night, catching everyone off guard. More than 150 police personnel took part in the sudden check, working under the direct leadership of the Deputy Commissioner of Police for Electronic City. Prisons officials explained that keeping the facility secure remains a constant challenge. People on the outside frequently try to throw prohibited objects and banned materials over the tall outer boundary walls into the prison yard. Because of these recurring security threats, prison authorities have ramped up their vigilance and implemented much stricter security measures. DGP Alok Kumar praised the hard work of Jail Superintendent Anshu Kumar and his dedicated team for maintaining tight control. He made it clear that these surprise checks and tough security efforts will continue without stopping to keep the prison clean and safe. This strict raid comes after previous security breaches at the same facility. Earlier, on August 11th, a special team from the Central Crime Branch conducted a sudden check in the high-security barracks. During that search, officers found a mobile phone inside the barracks where former Member of Parliament Prajwal Revanna was staying. Investigators checked the device and found popular apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Netflix installed on it. Police found that the phone was used to talk with family members and legal counsel. A formal case was registered at the local police station regarding that security failure, prompting officials to increase security checks across the jail.