BNCC resolves 48 grievances in 58th phone-in

BENGALURU The Bengaluru North City Corporation continues to bridge the gap between residents and civic administrators through its regular interactive public outreach initiatives. Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar spearheaded the 58th edition of the Commissioner’s Phone-In Programme, creating a direct communication channel for urban residents to voice civic grievances. During Friday's interactive session, civic authorities received a total of 48 distinct grievances channeled through 40 incoming calls from across various neighborhoods. Officials confirmed that every single complaint has been formally registered onto the advanced Sahaaya 2.0 digital software platform and immediately forwarded to the respective departmental heads via the Integrated Command and Control Centre for prompt action. A detailed breakdown of the complaints logged during the latest session highlights that infrastructural and municipal maintenance remain primary concerns for local residents. Engineering and road maintenance sectors recorded the highest volume with 27 grievances, followed by 10 complaints regarding solid waste management and five concerning e-Khata and property documentation services. Additional issues included three grievances for the veterinary department, two for health, and one related to electrical services. Providing an update on the city-wide grievance redressal metrics, municipal records indicate that across all 58 phone-in sessions conducted to date, a cumulative total of 3,458 complaints have been registered. Of these, authorities have successfully resolved 3,019 cases, leaving 263 pending. Looking at broader historical administrative data under the unified grievance system, municipal bodies processed 1,17,175 lakh complaints between January 2023 and August 2025 prior to the formation of the Greater Bengaluru Authority. Following the establishment of the GBA, an additional 87,327 grievances were logged up to October 2026. Across all eras, out of 2,04,502 total registered grievances, over two lakh three thousand have been successfully cleared, leaving a current backlog of 1,492 pending cases across departments. Commissioner Sunil Kumar has issued strict directives to all departmental officers to prioritize pending files, conduct rigorous field inspections where necessary, and ensure that citizen complaints receive timely, transparent, and effective resolutions. Residents can continue raising civic issues through the corporation's digital channels, social media handles, and official helplines.