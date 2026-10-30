Kharge responds on HDK’s Delhi residence inquiry

CH NEWS, BENGALURU The political atmosphere in the state has intensified following inquiries into whether investigators executed a formal spot inspection, commonly known as a mahajar or panchnama, at Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s official residence in New Delhi. This line of questioning stems directly from the ongoing high-stakes police investigation surrounding the controversial and fabricated sting operation targeting senior political figures. Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge addressed reporters in the capital city, facing direct questions from media personnel regarding the alleged search operations conducted outside the state. Choosing his words carefully, Kharge refrained from confirming or denying specific operational tactics, stating instead that the comprehensive police inquiry is still actively moving forward. He assured the public that pertinent information regarding investigative milestones will be shared transparently as soon as the circumstances permit. "We shared specific details with the public yesterday regarding our initial findings," Home Minister Kharge remarked during his interaction with the press. "However, to protect the integrity and absolute confidentiality of an ongoing criminal investigation, we have deliberately refrained from disclosing the identities of certain individuals who are currently under the scanner. All necessary details, including procedural actions, will naturally emerge when the right time arrives." The controversy revolves around an elaborate political sting operation and the rapid circulation of fabricated video materials intended to defame veteran leadership. Law enforcement agencies, led by specialized crime branches, have been tracking digital trails, mobile communications, and physical movements across multiple states, leading investigators toward connections in New Delhi. While opposition leaders have raised questions over the nature of these interstate police actions, the state administration maintains that the probe is being executed strictly by the book. Political analysts note that the unfolding investigation has exposed deep divisions and fierce rivalries between regional parties and state authorities. As police teams continue gathering digital forensics and questioning key suspects, officials have reiterated that no individual, regardless of political standing, will be shielded if found complicit in manufacturing or disseminating engineered media designed to subvert public trust. Further official disclosures are anticipated as the state crime branch progresses through the next phases of its comprehensive multi-state inquiry.