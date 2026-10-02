No discrimination in Kembhavi development, says Darshanapur

CH NEWS YADGIR Minister for Small Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur said he had never discriminated against Kembhavi in development matters and had given special attention to the region. Darshanapur, who represents Shahapur constituency, has been serving as a Cabinet minister since 2023. Speaking to reporters at his office in Kembhavi, he said the region had received greater attention because of the demand for a separate taluk. He accused opposition leaders of making baseless allegations in the absence of substantive issues. “I have never taken a percentage from any contractor till date,” he said, rejecting allegations of corruption in development works. Darshanapur said the State Government had submitted a comprehensive report to the Centre on the drought situation and questioned the need for a central team merely to conduct an inspection. He urged the Centre to announce relief for farmers before assessing the situation. He also criticised the Union Government over its approach towards farmers, alleging that corporate loan waivers had received greater attention than farmers’ concerns. Listing development works, Darshanapur said efforts were under way to upgrade the Kembhavi Community Health Centre and construct a well-equipped building. Funds had also been sanctioned for rural roads, while Rs 40 crore had been earmarked for drinking water facilities. He said a 220-KV power station would be established at a cost of Rs 250 crore. Other projects included Rs 6 crore for CC roads and drainage, police quarters, a BCM girls’ hostel and grants for temples and mutts. A high-tech bus stand was also being considered for Kembhavi, he said, adding that funds would be provided for the project. A Praja Seva programme would soon be organised in Kembhavi to address people’s grievances at their doorstep. On drought relief, Darshanapur said farmers had initially received Rs 2,500 and indicated that additional assistance would be provided in the coming days. He questioned the role of BJP legislators and MPs in raising the issue with the Centre. Later, he inspected various development works under progress in Kembhavi.