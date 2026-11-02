New shelter opens for 75 destitute women

MANGALURU A new residential building providing shelter to 75 destitute women was inaugurated at Olavina Halli Rehabilitation and Community Development Centre near Talapady in Mangaluru, marking a significant milestone in the institution's golden jubilee celebrations. The newly constructed facility features spacious accommodation, separate bathrooms and essential infrastructure for medical care, nursing and physiotherapy services. The building is expected to provide a safe, comfortable and dignified living environment for women who previously lived in three old and dilapidated tiled houses. Sister Luisa Bonforte inaugurated the building, while Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha of the Diocese of Mangalore blessed the facility. Entrepreneur and philanthropist Michael D'Souza attended the ceremony with his family. The ground floor and a museum dedicated to the institution's founder, Sister Amelia Simolino, were inaugurated by her cousins, Antonietta and Elisabetta Simolino, along with friends from Italy. Established in 1974 by Sister Amelia Simolino, the institution initially focused on rehabilitating people recovering from leprosy and tuberculosis. Over the years, its services expanded to include shelter and care for abandoned elderly people, destitute individuals and young women with intellectual and mental health challenges. The institution operates under the Sisters of Charity congregation of Saints Bartolomea Capitanio and Vincenza Gerosa. Recognising its five decades of dedicated service, it received the Dakshina Kannada District Rajyotsava Award in 2024. The new building was constructed with support from local donors and well-wishers, with Michael D'Souza contributing a major share of the financial assistance. During the event, Bishop Saldanha praised the congregation's commitment to serving marginalised communities.