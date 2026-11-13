Naidu defends SIR, backs Modi’s leadership for India

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday defended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, stating that criticism of the exercise stemmed from misconceptions. He also described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the right leader for the country at the present juncture.

Speaking during a fireside chat on the concluding day of the CII Partnership Summit, Naidu said electoral rolls should undergo comprehensive verification and revision every 20 to 25 years. He dismissed allegations of large-scale voter deletions, stating that no such complaints had been received in Andhra Pradesh.

He said political parties could use their extensive village-level networks to ensure that every eligible voter remained on the electoral rolls. “Doing politics based on misconceptions is not right,” he said.

Naidu described the next two decades as crucial for India’s development and said the country should make full use of the opportunities ahead. He maintained that Modi’s leadership was necessary to advance national development.

Discussing political ideologies, Naidu said the traditional distinction between left-wing and right-wing politics had become less significant since the 1991 economic reforms. He noted that public welfare and national development had increasingly become central to political agendas.

Reflecting on his political experience, Naidu admitted that prioritising administration over political engagement during his earlier tenure had affected his party’s electoral performance. He said the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had since learned to balance governance and political activities. He also highlighted coordination with alliance partners Jana Sena and the BJP.

On demographic changes, Naidu said his views on family size had evolved after observing declining youth populations in several countries. He now favours families having two or more children, although he acknowledged the challenges of implementing such an approach.