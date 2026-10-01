MRPL blast: CM to order comprehensive probe, says Khader

CH NEWS, MANGALURU

Health Minister U.T. Khader said Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar would order a comprehensive investigation by a senior official into the blast at the Mangaluru Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) complex that claimed the life of contract worker Manish Karkada. Khader said the government had taken the incident seriously and that an official order appointing a high-level officer to investigate the tragedy would be issued soon. The probe will seek to establish the exact cause of the explosion and identify any lapses that may have contributed to the incident. The Minister visited the Wenlock District Hospital mortuary along with Deputy Commissioner H.V. Darshan on Wednesday night and paid his last respects to Karkada’s mortal remains. He also conveyed condolences to the bereaved family. Khader said Shivakumar, who was in Kollegal when the incident occurred, had contacted him immediately after receiving information about the blast and directed him to reach Mangaluru and extend assistance to the victims. “Even in the era of Artificial Intelligence and advanced technology, the failure of warning sirens or signal systems during high-pressure conditions in the unit raises serious questions,” Khader said. He said the investigation would examine the circumstances surrounding the failure of safety and warning systems and determine whether there were any shortcomings in the operation or safety mechanisms at the unit. Khader also urged the MRPL board of directors and the Union Government to announce maximum compensation for the family of the deceased worker without delay. He said the matter would be discussed with the company’s managing director, keeping the future of the bereaved family in mind. The blast also caused damage to houses and other structures in surrounding areas. More than 54 houses, churches, mosques and schools in Jokatte, Kalavaru and Thokur were reportedly affected by the intensity of the explosion. A detailed assessment of the damage is being carried out by the Revenue Department under the leadership of the Deputy Commissioner. Khader said the government would ensure that MRPL bears the full cost of repairs to damaged public and private properties. He said the authorities would assess each affected property and take necessary measures to ensure that residents do not suffer financial losses because of the incident. Khader also referred to the pending acquisition of 27 acres of land within MRPL limits under Green Belt and Buffer Zone regulations. He said the process was in its final stage at the government level. The Minister said appropriate action would be taken soon to ensure that local residents were not subjected to injustice and that their safety was protected while completing the land acquisition process.