MRPL agrees to ₹90 lakh compensation for blast victim’s family

CH NEWS, MANGALURU

The MRPL management has agreed to provide ₹90 lakh compensation to the family of contract worker Manish Karkada, who died in the explosion at the Coker Hydrotreater (CHT) unit, said Moodbidri MLA Umanath Kotian. Trade unions staged a massive sit-in protest outside the main gate of Mangaluru Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) on Thursday, demanding justice and maximum compensation for Karkada, a young contract worker from Mulki. Hundreds of workers, led by the MRPL-ONGC Karmachari Sangh and MRPL Labour Union, gathered at the protest site and expressed their anger against the management. The protesters demanded that the company’s managing director visit the spot and address their concerns. Amid the protest, MLA Umanath Kotian intervened and held direct discussions with the MRPL managing director to negotiate a settlement between the management and labour unions. Kotian said the MD had formally agreed to provide ₹90 lakh compensation to Karkada’s family. He also said the management had agreed to introduce a medical and health insurance facility of ₹10 lakh each within 15 days. According to the MLA, the insurance cover will extend not only to permanent employees working on the MRPL premises but also to families of contract workers employed in hazardous conditions at the facility. “I intervened to provide justice to the workers and held a face-to-face discussion with the MRPL MD. He has clarified that ₹90 lakh will be provided as compensation to the family of the deceased. In addition, he has promised ₹10 lakh medical insurance for the families of all employees, including contract workers, within 15 days,” Kotian said. The MLA said the negotiations were aimed at addressing the immediate concerns of workers and preventing further escalation at the protest site. The agreement came after workers gathered in large numbers following the death of Karkada in the blast. The unions had sought substantial compensation for the bereaved family as well as stronger financial and medical protection for employees working in and around the refinery premises. The decision on insurance is particularly significant for contract workers, who are often deployed in areas involving industrial risks. The proposed ₹10 lakh cover is expected to provide additional financial protection to their families in case of medical emergencies. Kotian said both major demands raised by the labour unions had been accepted during the negotiations. He said the agreement was reached in the presence of union leaders and company representatives. The MLA added that the management would communicate the acceptance of the demands officially, with details of the compensation and insurance arrangements to be shared subsequently.