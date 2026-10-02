MLA calls for unity on Gandhi Jayanti in Kolar

CH NEWS, KOLAR Air, water, sunlight and rain are shared equally by everyone, and people should live with the feeling that all are one, like brothers, without discrimination, MLA Dr. Kothur G. Manjunath said on Gandhi Jayanti. The birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri were observed at Gandhi Chowk under the joint auspices of the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, Department of Information and Public Relations, City Municipal Council and Bharat Seva Dal. Speaking along with religious leaders from Hindu, Muslim and Christian communities, Manjunath paid tribute to leaders including Babasaheb Ambedkar, Gandhiji and Nehru and urged people to follow their ideals. Legislative Council Member M.L. Anil Kumar said Gandhi had no weapons or armies but united the nation through truth and non-violence and fought against British rule. He recalled Shastri’s “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” slogan and paid tribute to soldiers and farmers. He also suggested holding cultural programmes and interfaith prayers at Gandhi Chowk and proposed a bronze statue of Gandhi. Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravikumar urged people to adopt the ideals of great leaders in their daily lives. He asked officials to participate in such programmes beyond their offices. The programme began at 7 am as instructed by the Deputy Commissioner. Officials from various departments participated. Dignitaries garlanded Gandhi’s statue and joined an interfaith prayer. Special Gandhi-themed editions of Janapada and March of Karnataka were also released. Officials and members of the public attended the event.