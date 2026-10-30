Minister Lad reaffirms job reservation commitment

CH NEWS, BENGALURU The Karnataka government has reignited discussions regarding job security for local residents. Amid growing public concerns and allegations that native Kannadigas are being sidelined by private corporations, Labor Minister Santosh Lad announced that the administration remains fully committed to enacting legislation ensuring private sector job reservations. Speaking to reporters at the Vidhana Soudha, Minister Lad addressed the long-pending policy proposal, which has been under active administrative review for the past three years. He emphasized that the government faces no direct internal opposition to the proposed law. However, before taking final executive steps, officials must conduct comprehensive inter-departmental consultations to iron out technical details. He specifically noted that the Information Technology and Biotechnology departments have raised no objections to the core framework. This renewed push brings the controversial legislation back into the spotlight approximately eighteen months after the State Cabinet initially greenlit the ambitious 'Karnataka State Industries, Factories, and Other Establishments (Employment of Local Candidates) Bill, 2024.' The original draft framework generated widespread national debate by proposing mandatory local quotas: 50% reservation for managerial roles and an expansive 70-75% quota for non-managerial positions within private establishments. Furthermore, the draft outlined specific reservation provisions for Group C and D roles across various private industries, with some discussions even exploring comprehensive local employment targets. Labor leaders and activists have frequently criticized the prolonged delay in passing the formal bill, warning that local youth continue to miss out on employment opportunities within the state's booming corporate sectors. Industry associations have expressed varied opinions on how rigid quotas might impact corporate growth and ease of doing business in Bengaluru's major technology hubs. In response, Minister Lad reassured the public that the legislative proposal has not been shelved or abandoned. He assured citizens that the administration is carefully calibrating the policy and will officially roll out the law at the most appropriate time. The government maintains that striking a healthy balance between industrial growth and regional employment rights remains its top priority as consultations continue across various state ministries.