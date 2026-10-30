Minister Jarakiholi clarifies remarks on voter list revision

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Minister Satish Jarakiholi has issued a strong clarification regarding his recent statements on the Systematic Identification and Removal process, maintaining that his words were widely misinterpreted by various media networks. The controversy erupted after initial reports suggested the minister had praised the execution of the electoral roll revision within the state, putting the ruling party in an awkward spot. Taking to social media and addressing reporters, Jarakiholi explicitly stated that he never intended to validate or endorse the correctness of the overall process itself. Instead, his remarks were meant to emphasize how local party units successfully blocked malicious attempts by opponents to manipulate voter data. According to the minister, opposition forces had allegedly plotted to delete the names of loyal party supporters from voter lists using Form-7 applications. He credited the active resistance and alertness of party workers led nationally by senior leader Rahul Gandhi and locally guided by Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for stopping these illegal maneuvers. Highlighting his home region, Jarakiholi noted that the pushback against questionable deletions effectively began right from Belagavi district. Cabinet colleagues had earlier raised eyebrows over the initial remarks, pointing to localized discrepancies where voters were wrongfully marked as deceased or targeted for mass removal. Clarifying this context, Jarakiholi explained that his evaluation was strictly restricted to localized administrative corrections in his area, such as removing duplicate entries or deceased individuals, rather than a blanket approval of disputed procedures seen elsewhere. Reiterating his unwavering commitment to electoral integrity, Jarakiholi stressed that he stands firmly alongside party leadership to protect democratic rights and prevent any unlawful disenfranchisement of eligible citizens. He appealed to the public and media outlets to understand the true spirit of his comments rather than creating unnecessary confusion.