Massive protest on October 23 demanding cancellation of SIR

CH NEWS, KALABURAGI The Samyukta Horata Karnataka Committee will organise a massive protest march from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Circle to the Deputy Commissioner's office in Kalaburagi on October 23, demanding the cancellation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Addressing a press conference in the city, committee Convener SB Mahesh demanded the immediate withdrawal of the SIR process, the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the restoration of the names of 13 crore voters allegedly being removed from electoral rolls across the country. He also drew attention to the severe drought situation in Karnataka and urged the government to release adequate drought-relief funds without delay. The committee demanded employment for rural people throughout the year and compensation of at least Rs 50,000 per acre for farmers affected by drought. It also called upon the government to fulfil all the demands of sugarcane growers immediately. Mahesh said, the protest aimed to highlight concerns over the electoral revision process, drought-related hardships and farmers' demands. Bheemashankar Madiyal, Umapati Patil, Prabhudev Yalasangi, Bhimeshetti Yampalli, Mareyappa Halli, Pandurang Mavinakar and others were present at the press conference.