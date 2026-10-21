KSRTC extends Dasara tour packages until Oct 25

CH NEWS, MANGALURU The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Mangaluru division, has extended its special Dasara tour packages from Mangaluru and Udupi to various temples and religious destinations until Oct 25. The special tours were initially scheduled to operate from Oct 11 to 20. Passengers can book tickets in advance through the KSRTC website, www.ksrtc.in, according to a press release issued by the senior divisional controller of the KSRTC Mangaluru division. The special bus service from Mangaluru departs from the KSRTC bus stand at 8 am and covers 11 temples: Sooryanarayana Temple at Maroli, Mariamma Temple at Bolar, Mangaladevi Temple, Polali Rajarajeshwari Temple, Kodyadka Annapoorneshwari Temple, Kateel Durgaparameshwari Temple, Bappanadu Durgaparameshwari Temple, Sasihithlu Bhagavathi Temple, Chitrapura Durgaparameshwari Temple, Urwa Mariamma Temple and Kudroli Gokarnanatheshwara Temple. The bus returns to Mangaluru at 8.30 pm. The ticket fare is Rs 500 for adults and Rs 400 for children aged six to 12. Similarly, KSRTC is operating two special tour packages from Udupi. The first package covers Kodyadka Annapoorneshwari Temple, Sringeri Sharadamba Temple, Rishyasringeshwara Temple at Kigga, Hariharapura Math and Perdoor Anantha Padmanabha Temple. The bus departs at 7.30 am and returns at 8 pm. The second package includes Neelavara Mahishamardini Temple, Mandarthi Durgaparameshwari Temple, Kamalashile Brahmi Durgaparameshwari Temple, Saukoor Durgaparameshwari Temple, Kollur Mookambika Temple and Maranakatte Brahmalingeshwara Temple. The return is scheduled for 6.30 pm. The fare for both Udupi packages is Rs 500 for adults and Rs 400 for children aged six to 12. Passengers can reserve tickets for the extended tour services online at www.ksrtc.in. The piligramage package is not only attractive but economic, also saves time and money for the passengers. The schedule is more convenient for all ages of people, remarked a passenger.