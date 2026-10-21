Prabhu Chavan rebukes officials during hospital visit

CH NEWS, BIDAR MLA Prabhu Chavan made a surprise visit to the Public Hospital in Aurad and expressed strong displeasure over the poor maintenance and alleged lapses in patient care. During the visit, the MLA inspected various wards and interacted with inpatients to gather information about their health conditions, medical treatment, availability of medicines and the response of doctors and hospital staff. He was reportedly upset to find inadequate cleanliness in the wards, poorly maintained patient beds and medical waste scattered across the premises. He questioned the concerned medical officers over the conditions and expressed dissatisfaction with the hospital's management. Stressing that a public hospital must be a place where patients receive proper treatment and care, Chavan directed the authorities to maintain cleanliness across the hospital premises and wards. He instructed the staff to clean patient beds daily and ensure that used injections and other biomedical waste were collected and disposed of safely in accordance with prescribed norms. The MLA also emphasised that inpatients must be provided with quality food on time. Referring to repeated complaints that doctors were unavailable during night shifts, he warned that such negligence would not be tolerated. He directed the authorities to ensure the mandatory presence of doctors at night and provide immediate treatment to patients during emergencies. Chavan further expressed concern over complaints that patients were being referred to Bidar even for minor ailments. He instructed the hospital authorities to provide all possible treatments at the Aurad facility itself and ensure that available medical infrastructure was utilised effectively. He also directed the authorities to make proper use of the hospital's operation theatre and take necessary steps to conduct required surgeries locally, reducing the need for patients to travel to other hospitals.Taluk Health Officer Dr Anil Ekalure, local leaders Dondiba Narote and Shivajirao Patil Munganala, along with hospital medical officers, public representatives and members of the public, were present during the visit.