DC K. Lakshmipriya honours sacrifice of police martyrs

Karwar Deputy Commissioner K. Lakshmipriya said the courage, dedication and sacrifice of police personnel who lose their lives in the line of duty must always be remembered and honoured. She was speaking after offering floral tributes at the martyrs’ memorial during Police Martyrs’ Day celebrations held at the Police Parade Grounds in Karwar on Wednesday. Lakshmipriya said the occasion was not merely a day of remembrance but an opportunity to recognise the service of police personnel who protect society by risking their lives. While people sleep peacefully, police officers remain on duty, ensuring security during festivals, public gatherings, accidents, natural disasters and communal tensions. Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dileesh Shashi said maintaining law and order was a shared responsibility of the police and the public. Citizens must obey the law, respect others’ rights and cooperate with police in preventing crime. He also highlighted the challenges faced by police personnel, including long working hours, mental stress and dangerous working conditions. He stressed the need for adequate training, modern equipment, sufficient staff and proper support for their physical and mental well-being. District Superintendent of Police Deepan M.N. read out the names of police personnel who had sacrificed their lives while performing their duties during various operations. A two-minute silence was observed in honour of the fallen personnel. Police officers from various departments, retired police personnel and media representatives attended the programme and paid their respects to the martyrs.