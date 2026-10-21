Vasanna Kuradagi says Dasara celebrations bring pride

Gadag Former Gadag Zilla Panchayat president Vasanna Kuradagi said the grand celebration of Dasara across the region was a matter of pride for everyone. He was speaking as the chief guest at the Dasara Darbar organised as part of the S.S.K. Samaj’s Nammura Dasara-2026 celebrations in Gadag. The programme was held at Bhaskaras Pawar Hall in Sahasrarjuna Community Bhavan, located within the Sri Jagadamba Temple premises in the city’s Old Saraff Bazaar. Kuradagi appreciated the S.S.K. community for celebrating Dasara in a grand and distinctive manner over the years. He called for strengthening the community by conducting a survey of its families and extending financial assistance and educational support to children from economically disadvantaged households. Speaking on the occasion, Pancha Committee honorary secretary Vinod Shidling said the S.S.K. community in Gadag had maintained its tradition of celebrating Dasara with enthusiasm for many years. He appreciated the cooperation of elders and community members in organising religious rituals, cultural programmes, daily prasada distribution and felicitation ceremonies for achievers and donors. S.S.K. Samaj president Fakirasa Bandage presided over the programme. Among those present were Hubballi entrepreneur Balachandra Bandage, Chakravarti newspaper editor N.R. Bandage, associate editor T.N. Bandage, Dr. Suraj Katigar, Pancha Committee vice-president Raju Badi, joint secretary Ravi Shiling and Dasara Committee chairman Prakash Bakale. Other dignitaries included Vyas chairman Balaram Basava, committee members Sureshkumar Badi, Motilal Pujari, Maruti Pawar, Anil Khatavate, entrepreneur Buddanna Habib, Dr. D.H. Vishwanath Solanki, Shrikant Bakale, Umesh Habiba, Nagaraj Khode, Ashok Bevinakatti and Mohan Pawar. Representatives of the Varun Sangha and Mahila Mandala, including Rekhabai Khatavate, Bhavana Bandage and Uma Bevinakatti, also attended the event. G.N. Habiba compered the programme, while Snehalata Kabari proposed the vote of thanks. The celebrations highlighted the community’s cultural traditions, unity and commitment to supporting underprivileged families.