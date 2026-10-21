25 women complete free tailoring training

Yellapur Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project District Director Dinesh M. urged women to use their tailoring skills to become financially independent and improve their families’ economic conditions. He was speaking at the valedictory function of a three-month free tailoring training programme organised by the Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Scheme (R), B.C. Trust, Yellapur taluk, under the Jnana Vikas programme. A total of 25 women successfully completed the training. Dinesh said women could use the skills acquired during the programme to start tailoring activities and earn an independent income. By stitching blouses, churidars, children’s clothes and other garments, they could support their families and contribute to household expenses. He added that additional income would help families meet essential needs, particularly children’s educational expenses. He encouraged the trainees to make effective use of the training and explore opportunities to establish small tailoring businesses. The Jnana Vikas programme, guided by the vision of Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade and Dr. Hemavathi V. Heggade, organises various initiatives aimed at women’s empowerment and economic development. The programme seeks to improve women’s skills, encourage self-employment and help them become self-reliant through income-generating activities. Yellapur Tailoring Union president Gajanan Nayak and trainee teacher Shyamali also spoke on the occasion. Chandana, president of the union, presided over the function. Taluk Planning Officer Santhosh A.S., Jnana Vikas coordinator Nirmala, Vidya and Anitha were present. Anitha welcomed the gathering and proposed the vote of thanks. The programme marked the successful completion of the training and encouraged the participants to use their newly acquired skills to build sustainable livelihoods.