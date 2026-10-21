Media coverage will prolong sting row: Min Satish Jarkiholi

Dharwad Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi has said the controversy surrounding the alleged sting operation will continue as long as the media keeps highlighting the issue. He revealed that former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had advised him to remain cautious, warning that certain agencies might be targeting him. Speaking to reporters in Dharwad on Wednesday, Jarkiholi said hundreds of people meet political leaders every day, making it difficult to identify everyone. He cautioned that recording devices could be hidden in objects such as glasses, watches or rings to trap leaders. Regarding the upcoming West Graduates’ Constituency election, Jarkiholi said he had participated in a campaign meeting for Congress candidate Mohan Limbikai. Legislators from four districts had joined hands to work for the candidate’s victory. He expressed confidence that Limbikai would win the election, adding that ensuring the candidate’s victory was the responsibility of party leaders and legislators. Reacting to the meeting between BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, state president B.Y. Vijayendra and former minister Murugesh Nirani, Jarkiholi said there was nothing unusual about the meeting. He observed that political leaders often have differences within their parties but come together during elections to pursue common interests. On the farmers’ protest and the statement by Kodihalli Chandrashekhar that Congress supported the agitation, Jarkiholi clarified that the party supported causes it considered just. He confirmed that Congress had extended support to the farmers’ protest and that the district administration had granted permission for the agitation. He also said the Chief Minister had convened a meeting in Belagavi on October 26. Sugarcane growers and political leaders would participate in the meeting to discuss farmers’ concerns. Jarkiholi stressed that efforts must focus on protecting farmers’ interests and addressing their demands.