Swamidas seeks probe into ₹10 crore BRIMS tenders

CH NEWS, BIDAR Swamidas Kempenor, founder-President of the Kalyana Karnataka Nirmana Sene, has alleged irregularities in the tendering process for various works and procurement contracts worth around Rs 10 cr at the Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS), claiming that the conditions were framed in violation of the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (KTPP) Act to favour certain agencies. Addressing a press conference, Kempenor alleged that tenders for the supply of medicines, chemicals, reagents, computers and electrical materials, plumbing works and catering services had been floated without ensuring transparency. He accused BRIMS Director Dr Shantala Koujalagi and Consultant Prakash Suryavanshi of imposing conditions that allegedly favoured selected firms. Citing discrepancies in eligibility criteria, Kempenor said a minimum annual turnover of Rs 6 crore had been prescribed for a tender worth Rs 99 lakh for the supply of chemicals and reagents. In contrast, the eligibility requirement for a medicine supply tender of the same value was fixed at Rs 99 lakh. He also claimed that no turnover criterion had been prescribed for the computer procurement tender. He questioned why different financial eligibility standards were being applied to tenders issued by the same institution, stating that the discrepancies raised doubts about the fairness of the process.Kempenor further alleged that tenders for electrical materials worth around Rs 45 lakh and plumbing works worth Rs 27 lakh, along with several other contracts, had been invited without obtaining the necessary approvals. He also alleged discrimination in the fixing of Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) amounts. According to him, such conditions could prevent small businesses and local contractors from participating in the tendering process, thereby restricting competition and benefiting selected agencies. Demanding accountability, Kempenor urged the Deputy Commissioner to order a high-level inquiry into the functioning of the tender committee comprising BRIMS Director Dr Shantala Koujalagi and financial consultant Prakash Suryavanshi. He also called for the cancellation of tenders found to have been issued in violation of the prescribed rules. Suresh N Doddi, Kamal Hasan Bavidoddi, Ramesh Halabarga, Dr James Ghaleppa and Rohan Malage, among other office-bearers of the organisation, were present at the press conference.