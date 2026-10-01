Mangaluru railway area joins Mysuru division after decades-long demand

CH NEWS, MANGALURU

The Mangaluru railway area, which was earlier under the Palakkad division of Southern Railway, has officially been transferred to the Mysuru division of South Western Railway. The merger came into effect from midnight on October 1, according to a divisional release. Following the change in jurisdiction, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) of Mysuru division Shammas Hameed visited Mangaluru along with branch officers to review arrangements and ensure uninterrupted train operations and passenger services. Hameed visited major railway stations, including Mangaluru Central, Mangaluru Junction, Panambur and Jokatte, and inspected the facilities and operational arrangements. He also interacted with railway staff and reviewed the availability of manpower, infrastructure and technical equipment required for the new jurisdiction. The ADRM directed officials to ensure close coordination between different departments so that train movement, track maintenance, safety measures and passenger facilities remain unaffected during the transition. Officials were also instructed to maintain quick and effective communication between field-level railway staff in Mangaluru and the Mysuru Divisional Office to address operational issues promptly. The transfer brings the Mangaluru railway network under South Western Railway’s Mysuru division, ending its earlier administrative association with the Palakkad division. The development is expected to provide a new administrative framework for railway operations in coastal Karnataka. Railway authorities said the transition would not affect existing train operations or passenger services. Station management and other routine railway activities will continue under the new jurisdiction. The review by senior railway officials was aimed at ensuring that the transfer takes place smoothly, with adequate manpower, infrastructure and technical resources available at key stations. The development has been welcomed as an important administrative step for the coastal region, where the demand for Mangaluru’s integration with the Mysuru division had continued for several years. With the jurisdictional change now formally in effect, railway officials will focus on coordination between stations and the divisional headquarters, while maintaining safety standards and passenger services. The Mangaluru area’s integration with the Mysuru division is also expected to strengthen administrative coordination within Karnataka and provide a more direct divisional framework for addressing railway-related requirements in the coastal region.