Mandya DC stresses coordination to benefit farmers

CH NEWS, Mandya Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumar has directed officials to work together to ensure that government agricultural schemes reach all eligible farmers without delays. He issued the instructions during a review meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Mandya on Thursday. The meeting reviewed the progress of several Central Government schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY), Watershed Development Component 2.0 (WDC 2.0), Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses, National Mission on Edible Oils, Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). Dr. Kumar sought details from officials about physical and financial targets, beneficiary selection, distribution of benefits, pending applications and implementation-related challenges. He stressed the need to promote the processing and marketing of locally available agricultural products, particularly millets and jaggery. He instructed officials to create awareness among farmers, Self-Help Groups and entrepreneurs about available subsidies, bank loans and credit facilities for establishing food-processing units. The Deputy Commissioner also directed officials to provide proper guidance to eligible beneficiaries so they could access government assistance. Emphasising timely implementation, he said departments must coordinate effectively to ensure that scheme benefits reach the intended beneficiaries. He instructed officials to resolve pending issues and achieve the prescribed targets within the stipulated deadlines. Joint Director of Agriculture Jayaswamy, Deputy Director of Agriculture Malathi and Assistant Directors of the Agriculture Department attended the meeting.

New Aadhaar Seva Kendra opens in Mandya A new Aadhaar Seva Kendra has been opened in Mandya to provide faster and easier Aadhaar-related services to the public. Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumar inaugurated the centre at S.N. Complex on the old Mysore–Bengaluru Road. Established by the Bengaluru Regional Office of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the centre will provide services such as new Aadhaar registrations, personal detail corrections, information updates and photograph changes. Speaking at the inauguration, Dr. Kumar said the facility would help people access various Aadhaar services under one roof, reducing unnecessary travel and delays. He urged residents to make use of the centre. The centre will remain open seven days a week, including government holidays, from 9 am to 5.30 pm. In a special gesture, the facility was inaugurated by Kiran and Manjushree from Bidara Hosahalli village in Maddur taluk, along with their daughter Sudiksha Gowda, who had visited the centre to access Aadhaar services. UIDAI Deputy Director Priya Kumar and Information and Public Relations Department Senior Assistant Director T.K. Harish attended the event.