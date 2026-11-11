Australia returns 3 ancient Indian artefacts

Canberra The National Gallery of Australia has formally handed over three ancient Indian artefacts to the Indian High Commission in Canberra, marking a significant step towards restoring India's cultural heritage. The transfer fulfils a commitment made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during the Third Annual Leaders' Summit in July 2026. The three artefacts include a bronze trident of Goddess Bhadrakali, a granite idol of Nandi and a basalt sculpture of the six-headed Karthikeya. The valuable historical objects are being transferred to India following sustained diplomatic efforts by the Indian High Commission in Australia. In a statement posted on X, the Indian mission confirmed that it had formally taken possession of the artefacts and appreciated the cooperation extended by the National Gallery of Australia in completing the transfer. It said the objects would soon arrive in India, bringing an important part of the country's cultural heritage back home. During his July visit, Albanese announced that several items of cultural significance to India, previously held in Australian museum collections, would be voluntarily returned. These included artefacts from the National Gallery of Australia and the Art Gallery of New South Wales. The announcement came alongside India's decision to repatriate the remains of an Australian First Nations ancestor preserved at the Government Museum in Chennai. Albanese welcomed the move, describing it as an expression of mutual respect and the strong cultural relationship between the two nations. Addressing a joint press conference with Modi in Melbourne, Albanese said the ancestor's remains would be returned unconditionally to their traditional custodians. He added that the initiative would promote healing, justice and reconciliation among First Nations communities. The reciprocal repatriation efforts underline the growing partnership between India and Australia, while highlighting their shared commitment to preserving cultural heritage, respecting historical traditions and strengthening people-to-people relations.