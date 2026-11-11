BWCC Commissioner reviews waste management operations

BENGALURU Early morning mist still hung over the streets when top civic officials arrived to check how workers handle the city's daily trash. Shilpa Nag C.T., the Commissioner of the Bengaluru West City Corporation, stepped out early to inspect mustering points in the Basaveshwaranagar and Kottigepalya wards. Her goal was simple: make sure the city stays clean and trash gets picked up without bothering local residents. The Commissioner walked through the collection centers to check attendance lists for waste auto-rickshaw drivers, Junior Health Inspectors, and ward marshals. She watched closely as workers loaded wet waste into compactors, making sure every step followed safety and health rules. Speaking with the staff, she urged everyone to work closely as a team and handle waste tasks smoothly without making any mistakes. She stressed that public comfort must always come first. Zonal-2 Chief Engineer Jayashankar B.S. and Assistant General Managers from the Solid Waste Management Division joined the morning tour alongside local engineers and municipal workers. While visiting the Kottigepalya ward, the Commissioner took time to listen directly to local residents who shared their thoughts and complaints about garbage collection. This inspection is part of the ongoing Phase 2 operations for the large-scale "Ward One" campaign, which kicked off on November 1. Backed by Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and led by Commissioner Shilpa Nag C.T., the campaign aims to upgrade local infrastructure, ensure smooth traffic, repair roads and footpaths, and keep neighborhoods clean. Operations rolled out this morning across selected wards in all ten city divisions. Officials are moving forward according to a strict action plan. Under the watchful eyes of division Nodal Officers and Executive Engineers, different municipal departments are joining forces to build better neighborhoods quickly and efficiently for everyday citizens.