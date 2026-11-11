Vietnam’s Green SM electric taxi set to enter Bengaluru

CH NEWS, BENGALURU The urban mobility landscape in Karnataka is bracing for a major shift as Green SM an all-electric taxi service backed by Vietnam-based conglomerate Vingroup secures official approval to launch operations in Bengaluru. The State Transport Department has formally issued an aggregator license under the Karnataka On-Demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rules, 2016, granting authorization that remains valid through September 2031. This regulatory clearance paves the way for the Vietnamese firm to enter a high-stakes market traditionally anchored by established platforms like Uber, Ola, Rapido, and Namma Yatri. However, the expansion has met with immediate resistance. Prominent driver collectives, including the Karnataka State Drivers' Council and the Peace Auto Union, have voiced vehement opposition to the entry of the foreign-owned fleet. Unlike standard asset-light aggregators that rely on independent driver-partners, Green SM operates an asset-owned model using its dedicated inventory of vehicles specifically the VinFast Limo Green electric multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) and employs its own drivers. Local unions argue that this corporate-owned fleet structure, coupled with introductory fare strategies starting as low as approximately 8 rupees per kilometer, will trigger predatory pricing. Drivers contend that such measures threaten to undercut traditional earnings at a time when commercial operators are already grappling with inflated operational expenditures, vehicle loans, and rising maintenance costs. Consequently, union representatives have petitioned the state administration to review and rescind the license. Industry observers note that Green SM’s entry mirrors previous dedicated-fleet experiments in the country, such as BluSmart. The company officially commenced its Indian operations in the Delhi-NCR region in June 2026 under its 'Green SM Limo' banner before extending its footprint to Hyderabad and setting sights on Bengaluru. The service emphasizes distinct passenger amenities, incorporating high-end safety features such as cabin monitoring cameras, artificial intelligence-backed assistance tools, and direct emergency panic systems. Despite the regulatory backing and the state's push toward eco-friendly public transit electrification, tensions surrounding livelihood protection remain palpable. Transport unions have demanded stricter enforcement of existing aggregator guidelines to ensure equitable market participation, setting the stage for protracted friction between international EV fleet operators and grassroots driver associations in Karnataka.