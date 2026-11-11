Minto hospital reports surge in firecracker injuries

CH NEWS, BENGALURU The bright lights and loud cheers of the recent festival season have left behind a painful reminder across the city. Doctors at the well-known Minto Ophthalmic Hospital report that eye injuries from firecrackers have gone up significantly this year compared to last year. Even though the main days of celebration are already behind us, the stream of worried patients walking through the hospital doors simply refuses to slow down. Dr. Suresh Babu, the director of the hospital, shared that medical staff have treated a total of 46 injured people so far. The numbers paint a worrying picture of safety on our streets. On a single Tuesday alone, 16 individuals rushed in for urgent medical care. Out of these recent cases, five people suffered minor scratches, but 11 others faced severe trauma that required deep medical attention. What makes this year different, and especially alarming, is who is getting hurt. Traditionally, most victims are the ones holding the sparklers or lighting the rockets. However, the data tells a different story right now. Out of the total count, 18 people got hurt while actively lighting crackers, but 10 innocent bystanders suffered injuries simply while standing nearby and watching the display. For the first time, the number of passive watchers getting hurt has beaten the number of active firecracker users. Medical experts explain that celebrations in our local culture do not stop with the main festival day. The joyful tradition of bursting crackers usually stretches on until the upcoming Tulasi Habba. Because of this extended festive mood, doctors warn that injured patients will likely keep arriving at the emergency ward for another 10 days or so. Families across neighborhoods are now being urged to exercise extreme caution. Standing too close to a noisy street display or letting children watch without protective eyewear can change a happy evening into a lifelong medical struggle in just one second.