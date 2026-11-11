Iran lists Argentine military as 'terrorist organisation'

Tehran Iran has designated Argentina's Navy and Air Force as terrorist organisations, escalating diplomatic tensions between the two countries following Argentina's decision to classify Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist entity. Iran's Foreign Ministry announced the decision on Wednesday, describing Argentina's earlier move as hostile and contrary to fundamental principles of international law. In an official statement, the ministry said Tehran's action was based on the principle of reciprocity and domestic legislation providing for countermeasures against countries supporting the United States' designation of the IRGC as a terrorist organisation. The ministry said the law required equivalent action against countries that comply with or support Washington's measures against Iran. It also held the Argentine government responsible for any consequences arising from its decision, maintaining that the IRGC was an integral part of Iran's armed forces. The office of Argentine President Javier Milei announced on March 31 that the country had designated the IRGC as a terrorist organisation. The decision followed calls from US President Donald Trump's administration for its allies to take similar action against the IRGC and Hezbollah. Buenos Aires said its decision was linked to the IRGC's alleged support for Hezbollah, a Lebanese armed group blamed by Argentina for the 1994 bombing of the AMIA Jewish community centre in Buenos Aires. The attack killed 85 people and injured more than 300 others. Iran's latest announcement follows another diplomatic escalation earlier this month, when Tehran designated Britain's Royal Navy, Royal Air Force and Secret Intelligence Service as terrorist and hostile entities over the British government's actions against Iran. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran continue. Qatar said recent White House discussions involving its Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani had made progress. However, Doha cautioned that it was too early to determine when a possible agreement between the United States and Iran could be reached.