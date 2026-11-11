Ration card E-KYC deadline extended to November 30

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Providing substantial administrative relief to beneficiaries across the state, the Karnataka Food Department has officially announced a further extension for ration card holders to complete their mandatory biometric and demographic electronic Know Your Customer (E-KYC) verification, pushing the final deadline to November 30. The extension comes on the heels of the previously designated November 10 deadline, offering much-needed breathing room for households that have yet to fulfill the statutory requirement. According to Food Department guidelines, beneficiaries can complete the verification process through two primary channels: remotely from home using the dedicated 'Anna Seve' mobile application, or offline by visiting their nearest authorized Fair Price (ration) shop. To streamline access and eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks, the state government has expanded the 'Anna Seve' app facility across all 31 districts. Under central regulatory mandates, e-KYC verification is compulsory once every five years to weed out duplicate or ineligible entries and ensure seamless welfare distribution. Notably, the mobile application incorporates an advanced 'face authentication' feature designed to assist senior citizens and young children, sparing them from mandatory physical visits. Furthermore, the digital facility benefits migrant workers who have relocated to urban centers for employment, removing the requirement to travel back to their native hometowns solely for verification purposes. Completing the process via the app requires only an active ration card and its linked mobile phone number. Users select the "Self/Citizen" login option, input their district and ration card number, verify their identity via a one-time password (OTP), select the respective family members needing updates, and complete the in-app face recognition scan until a confirmation prompt appears. Food Minister Rizwan Arshad previously released instructional video demonstrations across official social media platforms to guide citizens through the digital workflow. Authorities have strongly urged all remaining cardholders to finalize their compliance before the November 30 deadline to prevent potential disruptions in subsidized food grain entitlements.