GBA Chief Commissioner directs urgent pothole repairs

BENGALURU City leaders in Bengaluru have ordered local teams to quickly fix bad roads and potholes across all five urban zones. During an online meeting, top officials stressed that smooth travel is a major priority for everyday commuters who face daily traffic struggles. Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao told department heads that repairing damaged streets on major travel routes must happen without delay. He specifically pointed out that busy main roads and smaller connecting streets need immediate attention to stop traffic jams and vehicle damage. Officials managing city works were also told to check roads where fresh concrete or special upgrades are happening. They must make sure these zones stay safe and open so drivers can move easily. For roads still under contractor warranty, the builders must fix any damage themselves. On all other streets, local municipal workers must step in and patch the holes right away. Another big issue raised during the meeting was unauthorized street digging. Rao warned that any utility group like power or water boards breaking open newly paved roads without proper permission will face heavy fines. Local teams were told to stop all unapproved digging immediately to protect the fresh asphalt. To make sure the work actually gets done, senior leaders must visit the streets themselves. They need to check the repairs in person and update the digital system once the job is finished. The meeting also tackled other urgent neighborhood problems. Officials discussed a broken water pipe causing leaks on a busy outer ring road and promised a quick fix. They also planned a site visit to clean up garbage piles dumped along roadsides in Attiguppe. Many key leaders attended the virtual gathering, including top zonal commissioners and chief engineers. They all agreed to work closely together to clean up the streets and improve civic life for local residents. The public hopes these strict new orders will finally bring relief to drivers across the city.