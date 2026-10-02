‘Let us unite to make Chitradurga TB-free’

CH NEWS, CHITRADURGA District Tuberculosis Officer Dr. V. Thulasiranganath urged government departments and the public to work together to make Chitradurga district free from tuberculosis. He was speaking at a training workshop on “Detection of Tuberculosis in Children,” organized for Taluk Medical Officers and staff at the Taluk Health Officer’s office in collaboration with SVYM and the District Tuberculosis Officer’s office. Dr. Thulasiranganath said the government aims to create a TB-free India by 2030. He noted that TB testing and treatment are available free of cost at government health centres. Health workers were instructed to ensure that patients complete their treatment after diagnosis. He also stressed the importance of providing information about nutritious food and taking necessary precautions to prevent deaths. Pediatrician Dr. C.J. Sriram, who conducted the training, explained the difficulties in identifying TB among children. Children below four years may find it difficult to explain their health problems. Symptoms may include poor appetite, night sweats, cough lasting more than two weeks, fever, weight loss and reduced interest in playing. He advised doctors at primary healthcare centres to refer children showing such symptoms to pediatricians at the nearest taluk or district hospital. Early detection and timely treatment can help control the disease. Taluk Health Officer Dr. B.V. Girish said the government provides ₹1,000 every month directly to the bank accounts of TB patients during treatment to support nutritious food. He urged patients to complete treatment and help prevent the spread of TB. Taluk Health Education Officer B. Moogappa compered the programme. Medical officers, Senior Health Inspector Kantappa and NTEP staff members Mahendra, Maruti, Nagaraja, Yathish, Nandan and Shivakumar participated.