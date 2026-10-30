Legal Awareness Programme highlights rights of senior citizens

HUBBALLI A Legal Awareness and Assistance Programme was organised at the Government Senior Primary School auditorium in Chabbi to educate senior citizens about their legal rights, welfare schemes and available support services. The programme was conducted jointly by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, the Karnataka Government, Dharwad Zilla Panchayat, Hubballi Taluk Panchayat, Taluk Legal Services Authority and the Department for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and Senior Citizens, Dharwad. Officials from various departments, NGOs and legal professionals participated. Addressing the gathering, advocate Eerappa S. Tigadi, representing the District Legal Services Authority, stressed the need to create awareness about legal rights and prevent injustice against children and senior citizens. He explained the legal remedies available when children neglect their elderly parents and called for a society that respects every individual. District Welfare Officer Savita Kale explained the facilities provided to senior citizens by her department. Community Health Officer Mahalingamma highlighted healthcare services and the importance of maintaining good health. Women and Child Welfare Department supervisor Shailaja Talawar and Education Department representative A.F. Ankalagi explained their respective departmental facilities and schemes. Rekha Kalayannamath, president of Samruddhi Foundation, spoke about the old-age home in Chabbi village. Senior Citizens' Helpline District Coordinator Prakash Morabada explained how elderly people could seek free assistance through helpline 1090. Gram Panchayat Development Officer Chandrashekhara Pujari outlined welfare facilities available through the Gram Panchayat. Advocate Mayura Natekar explained constitutional and legal protections, including provisions against neglect and mistreatment of elderly parents. The Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer presided over the programme and explained the benefits available through the Panchayat Raj Department. Officials, Gram Panchayat staff and senior citizens attended. Vishwanath Ragi hosted the programme, Mahantesh Kurtakoti welcomed the gathering, and S.G. Hadapad proposed the vote of thanks.