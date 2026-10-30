Leaders call for Backward Classes political representation

CH NEWS, MANDYA Former Legislative Council member Puttasiddashetty said Backward Classes could secure political reservation in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies through a united and sustained struggle. He was speaking after inaugurating a discussion organised by the D. Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Forum at Ambedkar Bhavan in Mandya. The discussion focused on the need for political reservation for Backward Classes in Parliament and State Assemblies. Puttasiddashetty said political reservation, similar to provisions in local governing bodies, was necessary to improve the representation of Backward Classes. He said communities that form a significant section of the population had largely remained voters without gaining adequate political power since Independence. He urged community organisations to unite and work towards better political representation. Referring to former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs, he called upon elected representatives to identify disadvantaged communities and introduce measures for their social, educational and economic development. Forum president L. Sandesh, who presided over the programme, said the demand could be achieved through a united movement cutting across political parties. He urged political parties to demonstrate genuine commitment to Backward Classes. Sandesh also demanded that major political parties allocate at least 75 Assembly constituencies to Backward Classes and provide suitable opportunities to their candidates in the 2028 Karnataka Assembly elections. Former Zilla Panchayat president B. Lingaiah, farmer leader Doddayya and several community leaders, including M. Krishna, Nagarathna, H.P. Satish, Mallaraje Urs, Amjad Pasha and Y.C. Pradeep, attended the programme along with other participants.