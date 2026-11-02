Kumaraswamy releases CDRs, alleges link to Shivakumar

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has alleged a connection between Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Karthik, the second accused in the Prajwal Revanna case, releasing Call Detail Record (CDR) documents to support his claims. Addressing a press conference at the JD(S) office, J.P. Bhavan, on Monday, Kumaraswamy claimed that Karthik, a former driver of Prajwal Revanna, had visited Shivakumar's residence on August 5 and 6, 2023, before the videos in the case were circulated. Kumaraswamy alleged that a political conspiracy had been orchestrated against his family at the direction of the Congress leadership. He demanded an investigation into the alleged connection between Karthik and Shivakumar. Questions Police Investigation Questioning the investigation into the separate sting operation case, Kumaraswamy accused the police of failing to conduct an impartial probe. He questioned the replacement of CCB Inspector Satish and the Police Commissioner's public statements before the forensic examination of the video was completed. He demanded clarity on the questioning of the woman featured in the video, the circumstances in which it was recorded and the people behind it. Denies Knowing Sting Case Accused Kumaraswamy said he did not know Ritesh Pandey, an accused in the sting operation case, and had never met him. He said hundreds of people visited his Delhi residence and welcomed a lawful investigation, including a search conducted with proper legal authorisation. He also questioned the circumstances surrounding the reported arrest of another person, Nitish Kumar, and sought clarity about the address used by the police. Demands Fair and Independent Probe Referring to the alleged 2011 incident and a video recorded in 2023, Kumaraswamy questioned the delay in bringing the matter into public discussion. He also raised questions about an alleged email sent in 2015 and called for an investigation into the people involved. He urged investigating officers to conduct the probe without political pressure, saying his fight was against alleged blackmail activities rather than personal attacks on individuals. Political Counter-Offensive and CDR Disclosures • Call Record Revelations: JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy presented CDR documentation alleging that Karthik—former driver of Prajwal Revanna and accused No. 2—visited D.K. Shivakumar's residence prior to the wide circulation of controversial videos. • Conspiracy Accusations: The Union Minister claimed that the ruling party engineered a strategic plot against his family following political realignments with the BJP. • Scrutiny of Law Enforcement: Kumaraswamy challenged the integrity of the ongoing police investigation, questioning official statements, changes in investigative personnel, and the handling of witness statements. • Stance on Legal Proceedings: Emphasizing that his residence remains open to lawful inquiries, he challenged authorities while warning officers against politically motivated actions.