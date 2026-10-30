KMCRI to launch North Karnataka’s first govt IVF centre

CH NEWS, Hubballi The Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute (KMCRI) in Hubballi is set to open a government-owned in vitro fertilisation (IVF) centre soon, bringing new hope to couples facing infertility in Hubballi-Dharwad and other parts of North Karnataka. The centre is expected to provide an important opportunity for couples who wish to experience parenthood but may find private fertility treatment financially difficult. The initiative aims to make assisted reproductive services more accessible to people from economically weaker sections. According to information shared by the institute, preparations to launch the facility have been completed, and the centre is expected to begin operations shortly. KMCRI had been awaiting various approvals for nearly a year, but it has now received the necessary clearances to move forward with the project. The proposal to establish an IVF centre at the institute was submitted to the state government during the 2021-22 financial year. The government subsequently approved the proposal, paving the way for the development of the facility. The project received financial support through a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contribution from Hutti Gold Mines, along with support from a humanitarian organisation in Kalaburagi, according to the report. Civil work for the centre has been completed across an area of approximately 4,500 square feet within the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at KMCRI. The required medical equipment has also been purchased and installed, indicating that the facility is nearing operational readiness. The upcoming centre is expected to strengthen public healthcare services in the region by expanding access to fertility treatment. Once operational, it could reduce the need for patients to travel to other cities for specialised reproductive healthcare. The launch marks a significant step towards making advanced fertility treatment available through a government medical institution in North Karnataka.