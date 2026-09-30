Kittur Utsav seeks Mysuru Dasara-style procession

Belagavi Preparations are underway for the Kittur Utsav, with demands growing for a grand procession modeled on Mysuru Dasara, including an elephant carrying an Ambari with a silver statue of Rani Chennamma. Speaking at a preparatory meeting in Kittur, Panchakshari Swamiji of Nichchaniki Guru Madiwaleshwara Math urged the authorities to bring at least one elephant for the festival. The Swamiji suggested commissioning a 25-kg silver statue of Rani Chennamma at an estimated cost of ₹60 lakh and placing it inside a ceremonial Ambari. He said the district in-charge minister and local MLAs should work together to arrange the statue and procession. He also called for efforts to elevate the Kittur Utsav to national prominence and preserve historical documents related to the Kittur Kingdom. District in-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi said this year’s festival would feature several new programmes. He said the inauguration would be conducted by a noted litterateur, scientist or achiever instead of the district in-charge minister. A cattle fair has been added following a suggestion from MLA Babasaheb Patil, while officials have been asked to explore organizing a science exhibition for children. MLA Babasaheb Patil said the government would provide ₹5 crore for the Kittur Utsav this year. The cattle fair and fruit-and-flower exhibition will be among the highlights. A total of 18 committees have been formed to oversee various arrangements, including cultural events, procession, exhibitions, transport, publicity, security and the cattle fair. Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is expected to attend the valedictory ceremony. The festival is held from October 23 to 25 to commemorate Kittur Rani Chennamma’s victory over the British forces on October 23, 1824.