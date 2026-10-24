Kim visits China as border ties warm

Seoul North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in China on Saturday, crossing the newly opened New Yalu River Bridge into the border city of Dandong, according to South Korean government officials. The visit highlights strengthening economic and diplomatic ties between Pyongyang and Beijing after years of strained relations and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. A South Korean official said Kim entered China through the three-kilometre bridge connecting the two countries. Another official familiar with the visit said Chinese Premier Li Qiang met Kim in Dandong. Both officials spoke anonymously because they were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly. Kim's visit comes a day before the anniversary of China's entry into the 1950-1953 Korean War, during which Chinese forces fought alongside North Korea. South Korean officials indicated that Kim was expected to return home after Saturday's visit and was unlikely to travel to Beijing ahead of high-level meetings of China's Communist Party beginning Monday. The New Yalu River Bridge officially opened this month after a prolonged delay. It is expected to improve the movement of heavy equipment, raw materials and energy supplies, providing a significant boost to North Korea's trade and development needs. Lu Chao, an expert on China-North Korea relations at the Liaoning Academy of Social Sciences, said the bridge's opening had removed a major logistical obstacle to bilateral commerce. He added that trade could increase further as transportation constraints ease. Kim's latest visit follows two summits between the countries' leaders over the past 13 months. Kim last visited China in September 2025 for the 80th Victory Day celebrations in Beijing, where he met Chinese President Xi Jinping. Xi subsequently visited North Korea in June. China remains North Korea's principal economic and diplomatic supporter, accounting for most of its official trade. However, Pyongyang has strengthened ties with Russia since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, reducing its dependence on Beijing, analysts say.