France tightens security as country braces for more stir

Paris France will deploy 70,000 police officers nationwide on Saturday to prevent a recurrence of the violence and looting that shocked the country last weekend, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said. Elite security teams and heavily armed mobile squads will reinforce regular police units as authorities prepare for demonstrations amid growing public anger. Nunez said security forces would take a firm approach towards anyone engaging in violence, looting or other criminal activity. He also warned that groups described by authorities as ultra-left had been encouraging activists online to target public buildings and cause further disorder. The protests have been fuelled by frustration over rising living costs and pressure on public services. Students, workers and trade unions have joined demonstrations in recent weeks, while authorities say radical militants and groups of young looters have exploited the unrest to create chaos. Tensions increased after a shooting west of Paris left one person dead and four others injured, including a 12-year-old girl. Officials suspect the gunman may have been motivated by Islamophobic hatred. Local mayor Ali Rabeh described the incident as a racist attack and blamed far-right rhetoric for contributing to hostility. Authorities have restricted demonstrations in several cities. In Paris, police authorised only one union rally, rejecting requests from the main student union, UNEF, and the Yellow Vest movement. Several other cities have also prohibited protests, although Marseille reversed an earlier restriction and agreed to allow a union demonstration. UNEF said its rallies would proceed despite the restrictions. The union's protests originated in school demonstrations over teacher shortages and poor facilities.