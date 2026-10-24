Jordan hunts gunmen after deadly church attack

Hamoud Jordanian authorities intensified security measures across the country on Saturday as they searched for gunmen who killed eight people and wounded 40 others in an attack on a Greek Orthodox church in Karak governorate. Security was reinforced at shopping malls, foreign embassies and other locations, the US embassy in Amman said. The attack took place during a funeral, when assailants opened fire in broad daylight for several minutes. Jordanian authorities described the incident as an act of extremist terrorism. No group had claimed responsibility, and officials said investigations were continuing to identify the attackers and establish their motives. Authorities cautioned that it was too early to determine whether the suspects had links to militant organisations operating inside or outside the country. The search continued as security agencies worked to prevent further violence and protect public places. Such attacks are uncommon in Jordan, a close US ally that has cooperated with Washington in efforts to counter Islamist militant groups. Jordanian authorities have previously said they foiled several militant plots in recent years. The shooting left families and survivors traumatised. Tarek Ammarin, speaking at a hospital where the injured were receiving treatment, described the incident as a massacre. A relative of his was among those wounded. Prime Minister Jafar Hassan condemned the violence, attributing it to extremist ideology and pledging that Jordan would not allow such beliefs to undermine social stability. King Abdullah visited Karak within hours of the attack and vowed that those responsible would face severe punishment. Christians constitute a minority of Jordan's population, which is predominantly Muslim. The kingdom is home to several biblical sites that attract Christian pilgrims from around the world, making the protection of religious communities and places of worship an important security concern.