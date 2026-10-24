Cylinder explosion injures three in Bengaluru godown

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Three people, including a nine-year-old boy, were injured in a cylinder explosion at a godown in Pattangere, Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar), on Saturday morning. The injured have been identified as Bablu, the owner of the godown, Lakshmamma, who lives in a neighbouring house, and a nine-year-old boy. Police shifted all three to a private hospital for treatment. According to preliminary information, Bablu, a native of Bihar, has been living in Bengaluru for the past 20 years. He owns a house elsewhere but used the godown to store materials required for his pani puri business. Officials suspect that a gas leak from a cylinder occurred during the night, causing a fire inside the godown. Pressure may have built up inside the premises following the incident. On Saturday morning, when Bablu arrived and opened the godown door, flames suddenly burst out, injuring him and the two others nearby. The explosion caused concern among local residents, while emergency personnel and police rushed to the spot to assess the situation. Fire and emergency services personnel inspected the premises along with the police. Officials are examining the circumstances that led to the suspected gas leak and subsequent explosion. The exact cause of the incident has not yet been confirmed. Further details regarding the condition of the injured and the extent of the damage are awaited. Authorities are expected to establish the sequence of events after completing their inspection and investigation. The incident has also highlighted the risks associated with storing gas cylinders and other materials in enclosed spaces. Police and emergency officials are continuing their investigation to determine what caused the explosion and whether any safety measures were overlooked at the godown.