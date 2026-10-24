Ashoka alleges irregularities in Bengaluru waste tender

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Opposition Leader R. Ashoka has accused the Congress government of irregularities in Bengaluru’s waste management tenders and demanded a Lokayukta investigation into the contracts awarded by the BBMP. Addressing a press conference, Ashoka alleged that a ₹133-crore tender was awarded to Muniyappa Enterprises despite the company failing to meet the required eligibility conditions. He claimed the firm’s turnover was ₹3.34 crore in 2023-24, against the required ₹10 crore. Ashoka also alleged that additional security deposits worth ₹12.99 crore were not collected for Packages 2 and 5, despite warnings from the Finance Department. He demanded that the relevant files be seized and the tender cancelled. He questioned why tenders for 21 waste transfer station packages were issued before suitable sites were identified. He alleged that the process lacked transparency and called for an investigation into the officials involved. Ashoka further criticised the increase in waste collection charges for apartment residents from ₹40 to ₹400. He said the government should ensure regular waste collection and proper use of public funds. The opposition leader also accused the state government of failing to provide drought relief to farmers. He claimed that promised assistance of ₹2,500 had not reached farmers and alleged delays in Gruha Lakshmi payments and disability pensions. He criticised the government over crop insurance payments and other financial issues, while also raising concerns about registration services and alleged bribery. Ashoka said he would write to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar demanding cancellation of the waste tender. He warned that failure to act would raise further questions about the contract. He also said he had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and would share information about political developments in Karnataka every two or three months. The allegations were made by Ashoka at the press conference. Independent verification of the claims was not provided in the statement.