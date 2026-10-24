RSS marches spark confusion over permission rules

BENGALURU Preparations are underway for Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) marches across Karnataka to mark Vijayadashami. However, different statements from Home Minister Priyank Kharge and the police regarding permission requirements have raised questions about the government's position. Kharge has said that permission must be obtained for RSS route marches, known as pathasanchalana. However, police officials have indicated that informing the authorities is sufficient and separate permission is not required. Conditional Permission in Kalaburagi In Kalaburagi, Deputy Commissioner of Police Shalu has granted conditional permission for an RSS march scheduled to begin at 3.30 pm on October 25. The approval followed the submission of Forms 1 and 2 to the Home Department. The march will begin at Nagareswara School and end at the Sharanabasaveshwara Jatra grounds. Police have directed organisers to follow the approved route and prohibited provocative speeches during the event. Marches Planned in Ramanagara and Hubballi In Ramanagara, police have permitted a march scheduled for 9.30 am on October 25. The procession will cover two kilometres, from the RSS office to Agrahara. In Hubballi, permission has been granted for a route march and public meeting at Nehru Maidan on October 25. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and several BJP MLAs are expected to participate. Preparations are also underway in Kolar and Mysuru for similar marches and programmes. Permission Awaited in Tumakuru In Tumakuru, police permission for the march is still pending. Events were planned in Tumakuru city, rural areas, Kunigal and Gubbi. The delay is reportedly linked to the Model Code of Conduct in force for the Graduates' Constituency elections. Meanwhile, preparations for Vijayadashami celebrations are continuing across Karnataka. The differing statements on permission requirements have drawn attention as organisers prepare for the scheduled events.